Zippy yet practical: The rides perfect for the family

Many will recall fondly the car rides they took during their childhood. Whether they were Sunday drives to the park, visits to the grandparents’ and perhaps, even the odd jaunt to Malaysia during the school holidays, chances are that these first memories were shared with parents and siblings in the family car.

Having now come of age, with personal and family needs to consider, there is much to think about when picking out a suitable ride.

Cars have evolved tremendously over the last decade, with more options available in the market. But the basic needs for a car have not really changed.