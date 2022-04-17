DJ Koo performs for first time since marriage to Barbie Hsu

TAIPEI - South Koream musician DJ Koo has performed in public for the first time since his surprise marriage to Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu in March.

Koo, whose real name is Koo Jun-yup, DJ-ed at the Ai Nightclub in Taipei early on Saturday (April 16) morning.

Koo, who is part of K-pop duo Clon with Kang Won-rae, first played their famous song Bing Bing Bing to set the mood.

He also played the song Barbie Girl by Danish dance-pop group Aqua in a possible reference to his wife, who was not present as she had to take care of her two kids from her first marriage.

However, Hsu's sister, television host Dee Hsu, and her husband Mike Hsu turned up to lend their support.

Dee Hsu, 43, also appeared on stage with Koo mid-way during his show, performing part of her new song Nine-Nine Multiplication Table.

Koo also played songs by K-pop groups Blackpink and Aespa. His performance lasted for over an hour.

He posted the photos of his performance on social media early on Sunday, writing in English, "Thank you for coming yesterday".

He also tagged Dee Hsu in the post and thanked her in Korean for coming to support him.