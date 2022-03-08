Actress Barbie Hsu marries old flame DJ Koo, 3 months after divorcing businessman Wang Xiaofei

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu has remarried, just three months after divorcing Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei.

The 45-year-old's new man is a former boyfriend - South Korean musician DJ Koo, 52, also known as Koo Jun-yup. He was part of the 1990s South Korean dance music duo Clon, which was popular during its time. Koo and Hsu used to be a couple some two decades ago.

Koo made the announcement on Instagram in both Korean and Chinese, and tagged Hsu. He says he got back in touch with her after hearing about her divorce.

He writes: "We are married. To have such a destiny with a lover from over 20 years ago - this is a love we both want to cherish and continue.

"When I heard the news of her divorce, I dug out her number from over 20 years ago and contacted her. Thankfully, her number has not changed and we reconnected. We have lost too much time together so I proposed marriage and Barbie finally agreed.

"After registering our marriage, we shall live together. I'm marrying late in life and I hope to receive everyone's love and support."