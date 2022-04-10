5 celebrity weddings which cost millions

SINGAPORE - Lavish celebrity weddings were a rarity during the pandemic, as stars got hitched in small, intimate gatherings without much fanfare.

But as things slowly return to normal, the nuptials of the rich and famous are once again becoming extravagant affairs.

Last month, all eyes were on the big day of K-drama darlings Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, which had a constellation of South Korean stars in attendance.

And on April 9, actress Nicola Peltz wed chef Brooklyn Beckham, eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, in a million-dollar wedding on her family's estate in Florida.

Everyone loves a wedding and every detail - from the gorgeous gowns to the stunning venues - is scrutinised.

With price tags which are out of reach of mere mortals, celebrity weddings are pure escapism, offering a fairy-tale happily-ever-after and much gossip fodder.

Here are five lavish star weddings which cost millions.

1. Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki