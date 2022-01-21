Brooklyn Beckham's fiance to wear Valentino at wedding instead of his mother's designs

LONDON - At the upcoming lavish wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, the bride-to-be will be wearing two Valentino dresses.

Instead of creations by her future mother-in-law, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, Peltz has picked the Italian couture house for the big day on April 9.

An unnamed source spoke to British tabloid The Sun, saying: "Nicola flew to Rome with her stylist for wedding dress fittings and has plumped for two fairytale Valentino numbers. Victoria Beckham designed Nicola's engagement dress and is fully supportive of the move. A VB number is likely to pop up in the evening do."

Both Brooklyn Beckham, 22, a model and budding chef, and actress Peltz, 27, are scions of wealthy families. While Brooklyn Beckham's British parents are former football star David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, Peltz's dad is American billionaire Nelson Peltz.

Their star-studded wedding, with guests such as model Gigi Hadid and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, will be held on Peltz's Florida estate.

However, the groom's godfather, singer Elton John, will not be attending as he is on a world tour.

The Sun's source also said: "Understandably Nicola and Brooklyn want the entire day to be perfect and their attention to detail is quite astonishing. Money is obviously no object, but nonetheless they want the day to be a celebration of love, not wealth."