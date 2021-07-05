Beckhams celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary with throwback photos, videos

LONDON - British celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham posted a series of nostalgic old photos and clips as they celebrated 22 years of marriage on Sunday (July 4).

The former footballer, 46, wrote in his post: "22 years later, still matching outfits. Happy anniversary. Love you so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same (outfits)."

He included a snap of them in their all-purple wedding attire from 1999, as well as one of them in full leather outfits that same year.

There was also a family photo, in which they and their four children were in matching silk pyjamas at Christmas.

The former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer, 47, posted a montage of them dancing at their wedding and other sweet moments over the years.

David Beckham is seen kissing the tip of her nose on the day he received his Officer of the Order of the British Empire award in 2003, sharing a laugh with his wife when they were famously roasted by Ali G (played by Sacha Baron Cohen) for Comic Relief in 2001, posing with a model castle that he built as a hobby and hanging out with his brood of children.

The montage ends with them back on the dancefloor, this time at their son Brooklyn's 21st birthday last March.