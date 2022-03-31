Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin wedding: A star-studded affair

SEOUL - The highly anticipated wedding of K-drama darlings Son Ye-jin, 40, and Hyun Bin, 39, on Thursday (March 31) was a star-studded, yet intimate affair.

About 200 friends and family members were invited to the exclusive Grand Walkerhill Seoul's Aston House for the afternoon wedding.

According to reports in the South Korean media, among the A-list guests were actors Gong Yoo, Jung Hae-in, Song Joong-ki, Ji Jin-hee and Jang Dong-gun, actresses Ha Ji-won and Jeon Mi-do, who starred with Son in recent K-drama Thirty-Nine, Girls' Generation's Yoona and romcom queen Gong Hyo-jin.

Gong Hyo-jin, a long-time friend of the bride, was reportedly the lucky one who caught the bridal bouquet.

Crash Landing On You producer Lee Jung-hyo and writer Park Ji-eun were also in attendance as the couple, who fell in love on the set of the 2019 hit drama, said their vows.

Even though the event was under tight security, photos have started to surface on social media, revealing that the outdoor venue was adorned with pink blooms and lined with chandeliers.

The bride, dressed in a Mira Zwillinger couture gown, walked down the aisle on the arm of her dad and reportedly shed tears of joy when he gave her hand to the groom.

She later changed into a floor-length yellow dress for the reception.

Earlier in the day, the happy couple had released photos from their wedding shoot. The bride wore gowns from Elie Saab and Vera Wang in the shoot.

Italian luxury house Valentino later posted a photo of Son, who is its brand ambassador, in a tulle wedding gown to congratulate the newlyweds.