IMDA urges more businesses to sign up with anti-SMS spoofing registry to combat scams

SINGAPORE - The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has urged more businesses to sign up with a government pilot programme that was launched in August 2021 to allow organisations to register SMS sender IDs they wish to protect.

With this, SMS messages will be blocked when there is unauthorised use of the protected sender IDs, said the IMDA in a letter published in The Straits Times Forum on Monday (Jan 17).

It added that some banks have already signed up for the registry, without specifying which banks or when they had signed up.

OCBC Bank, whose customers have been plagued by SMS scams, confirmed it is participating in the pilot scheme. But it did not say when it had signed up.

Other companies such as Singapore Post and e-commerce platform Lazada have also signed up, IMDA said.

It was responding to a Forum letter by Mr Koh Wai Kit, who called for telcos to be the first line of defence against spoofed calls and SMS messages.

IMDA was also responding to ST articles about the recent OCBC Bank SMS scams in which nearly 470 customers lost at least $8.5 million in December last year.

Number masking, which is used by most organisations, including banks, has been blamed for the recent OCBC SMS scams.

This technology allows an SMS message sent by a bank to show up on a customer's phone as being from the bank, rather than an unfamiliar phone number. What is displayed in lieu of the phone number is the bank's SMS sender ID.

Scammers have been using number masking to impersonate banks by replacing any phone number with the bank's SMS sender ID. This allows the scam messages to appear in the same thread as other legitimate messages from the bank.

IMDA said the Singapore SMS SenderID protection registry pilot scheme, which was launched in collaboration with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, is part of ongoing work by the authorities to combat spoofing scams.

Other initiatives include blocking commonly spoofed numbers and prefixing all incoming international calls with "+65" to alert the public to a potential scam call.