Thai court accepts party dissolution case over nomination of Princess Ubolratana as PM candidate

BANGKOK (DPA) - Thailand's Constitutional Court on Thursday (Feb 14) accepted the Election Commission's petition to dissolve the political party that nominated the King's elder sister as its prime ministerial candidate for the March 24 election.

The commission on Wednesday resolved to seek the dissolution of the Thai Raksa Chart Party for "acting in adversary to the country's constitutional monarchy" over its bid.

The party shocked the nation last Friday by nominating Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya as their sole candidate for the post, making the 67-year-old princess the first senior royal family member to try to run for office and become directly involved in politics.

But her endeavour was quashed in mere hours when the King issued a royal decree, calling her involvement in politics unconstitutional and highly inappropriate.

Analysts see the Princess to be the only one who could have upstaged Prime Minister and junta leader Prayut Chan-o-cha, who will run for office as part of a pro-junta party.

The dissolution of Thai Raksa Chart will put the opposition at a further disadvantage in the upcoming election, the first in eight years.

The court has scheduled the next hearing on Feb 27.