Thai princess named as prime minister candidate for Thaksin-linked party as junta chief Prayut joins race

BANGKOK - The elder sister of Thailand's king has been nominated to be prime minister for a party linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra while junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha also announced his bid for the job, in a surprise development for the country's much-anticipated election on March 24.

Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, 67, was the sole prime minister candidate nominated by the Thai Raksa Chart Party on Friday (Feb 8) morning as registration of candidates drew to a close.

Under Thailand's new electoral system, parties eyeing the premiership are required to name their candidates in advance.

Thai Raksa Chart Party is created by many former members of Pheu Thai Party, which won the last election in 2011 but was thrown out of power by a military coup in 2014. It is allied with Pheu Thai Party for the upcoming election.

The eldest child of former king Bhumibol Adulyadej, Princess Ubolratana relinquished her royal title at the age of 21 when she married a fellow student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After the couple divorced in 1998, she moved back to Thailand, where she continues to be treated as a royal.

Her activities are chronicled alongside those of her three siblings - including current King Maha Vajiralongkorn - in the regular television news bulletin about the royal family.

The princess, whose full name is Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, has a heavier media presence than any of her siblings though, including an Instagram page with about 100,000 followers.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Prayut, who led the coup in 2014 as then army chief, has accepted the invitation by rival Palang Pracharath Party to be its prime minister nominee.

Palang Pracharath was co-founded by four key ministers in Mr Prayut’s Cabinet who quit their positions in late January to focus on the election. Key party leaders have publicly vowed to continue the policies of the current military government.

