Port Dickson by-election: Malaysians to pick new lawmaker in 7-cornered fight featuring Anwar Ibrahim

PORT DICKSON - Voters in the Malaysia parliamentary ward of Port Dickson will pick a new lawmaker on Saturday (Oct 13) in a closely-watched seven-way by-election featuring former deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Datuk Seri Anwar, 71, is widely expected to win, raising him as a federal lawmaker and a step closer to fulfiling a plan by the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to make him Malaysia's eighth prime minister in about 18 months from now.

A survey of 1,084 voters conducted by the Institut Darul Ehsan think-tank on Oct 8 and 9 found that 74 per cent will vote for Mr Anwar.

Polling stations opened at 8am and will close at 5.30pm for the 75,770 registered voters of the Negeri Sembilan constituency, widely referred to as PD to most Malaysians.

Mr Anwar, who is from Penang, is not a voter in the ward.

The 14-day campaign period for the by-election ended a few hours earlier, at midnight on Friday.

Under a succession plan agreed by PH leaders before the May general election, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 93, will run the country for some two years before passing the baton to Mr Anwar.

The multiracial coastal ward comprises 43 per cent Malays, 33 per cent Chinese, 21 per cent Indian and 3 per cent of other ethnicities.

The previous PD MP, Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), stepped down voluntarily to allow Mr Anwar to contest.

The seat is considered a stronghold for PH as PKR, which Mr Anwar leads, won comfortably in the last three general elections.

In the May national polls, Mr Danyal defeated two candidates by winning 59.1 per cent of the valid votes cast. He garnered 36,224 votes, winning by a majority of 17,710.

Total voter turnout was a strong 82.3 per cent.

The PD by-election is the fourth by-election since the May polls.

The first three by-elections, all held in Selangor, saw turnout of 49.8 per cent, 44 per cent and 43 per cent - due to voter fatigue.

Mr Anwar's camp and the Election Commission are targeting a 70 per cent turnout.

Though his victory is all but assured, the Malaysian political giant needs a high turnout for political legitimacy.Of the other six candidates, only two are considered serious contenders.

They include former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar and former Umno vice-president Tan Sri Isa Samad. He is contesting as an independent.

Another prominent candidate is former air force officer Mohd Nazari Mokhtar of Parti Islam SeMalaysia.

One of the independents is Mr Anwar's former aide, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, who accused the PKR leader of sodomising him, which resulted in Mr Anwar being jailed in 2015 for the second time.

The other three independent candidates are political unknowns, Ms Lau Seck Yan, Mr Stevie Chan Keng Leong and Mr Kan Chee Yuen.