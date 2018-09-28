Malaysia leader Anwar Ibrahim may face off his sodomy accuser Mohd Saiful Bukhari in Port Dickson by-election

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Mr Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan will contest in the Port Dickson by-election as an independent candidate.

The former aide to Parti Keadilan Rakyat president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that he will contest on an independent ticket.

"I am contesting purely as an independent without any party backing me.

"Let me set the record straight, I am not contesting because of my past with Datuk Seri Anwar but for other reasons," he told The Star.

Mohd Saiful said he will reveal more, once his nomination as a candidate is confirmed on Saturday (Sept 29).

"I have thought about it thoroughly and I feel it is the right move," he said.

In June 2008, Datuk Seri Anwar's political aide Mohd Saiful lodged a police report claiming that he had been sodomised by Mr Anwar at a condominium in Bukit Damansara in Kuala Lumpur.

While he was acquitted in 2012, with the judge declaring that DNA evidence in the case had been compromised, the appeals court overturned the acquittal two years later, as Mr Anwar was preparing to stand in a by-election.

With input from The Straits Times