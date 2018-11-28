Petaling Jaya temple violence: Critically injured fireman due to be married next month

SUBANG JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Critically injured fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim is due to be married next month and all his fiancee wants is for him to regain his strength for the couple to mark the momentous occasion together.

Nurul Najihah Mohd Radzi, 25, was anxiously awaiting news about her fiance after he was wheeled into the intensive care unit of Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care on Tuesday (Nov 27) morning.

"I want him to be strong and healthy again," said the retail executive.

Muhammad Adib, 24, was critically injured in the line of duty after he and his fellow firemen responded to an emergency at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple on Monday night.

The pandemonium at the temple first started in the wee hours of Monday following a scuffle between two rival groups on the site over the temple's relocation from USJ 25 to USJ 23.

The chaos continued on Monday night, during which Muhammad Adib was pulled by one of the rioters from the emergency vehicle he was in and attacked, causing him to suffer broken ribs and other internal injuries.

Nurul Najihah had, in a posting on Facebook earlier, prayed for her beloved to regain consciousness.

"You are strong. Get up quick, please. Pray for my fiance ... I am not strong enough to watch you like this," she said.

Nurul Najihah told the media that she first realised her fiance was in trouble when she woke at 3am to see that she had missed a call from his teammate.

"I was asleep when he called me as I had taken some flu medication," she said.

Her fears were confirmed when she returned the teammate's call.

She then rushed to the medical centre.

"The last time I saw him was when we had dinner together at about 6pm on Monday before he reported for his 8pm shift," she said.

Although little has changed since he was brought in to the unit, Nurul Najihah took solace in knowing that some of Muhammad Adib's swellings had subsided.

On her Facebook page, Nurul also posted pictures of the incident, showing the wrecked vehicle that was damaged by rioters.

Also included were two pictures of her fiance, suave in his bomba uniform and smiling at the camera.

Malaysians who read her post wished the couple their best, leaving comments such as "May God take care of him" and "We are all praying for his speedy recovery".

Malaysian leaders are also hoping for Muhammad Adib to pull through as many of them, including Zuraida Kamaruddin whose Housing and Local Government Ministry oversees the Fire and Rescue Department, went to the hospital to visit him.

"He is now in critical condition and on life support," she told reporters, adding that there were injuries to his chest which were causing him breathing difficulty.

"It appears like he was hit and stomped on, which caused his ribs to fracture and puncture his lungs," she said.

Zuraida said the incident should serve as a lesson to Malaysians to not take the law into their own hands.

She also said she would stand as a guarantor for the family to help pay for Muhammad Adib's medical bills.

Other leaders who visited Muhammad Adib included Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran.

Although overwhelmed by emotions over the incident, his fellow teammates gathered at the hospital to pray for his condition to improve.

It has been a difficult time for the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, which only last month lost six personnel after they perished during a mission to rescue a teenager who had fallen into a mining pool in Puchong.