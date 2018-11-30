Petaling Jaya temple land row: Injured fireman showing signs of waking up

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the fireman who was gravely injured in the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple fracas, is showing signs of waking up and responding to some verbal commands at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here where he is being treated.

In the latest update on his condition on Thursday (Nov 29) night, IJN said that the 24-year-old was still being kept highly sedated to allow his organs to recover.

"Muhammad Adib continues to show signs of improvement. He is less dependent on medication for his heart, the oxygen settings for the ECMO machine has been lessened but he still requires full support for his kidney. He is currently on a medically-induced comatose condition," it said in a statement.

In summing up his condition, IJN said the firefighter remained critical but stable with signs of improvement.

IJN physiotherapists would on Thursday start passive physiotherapy support as part of Muhammad Adib's cardiopulmonary rehabilitation.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun earlier Thursday maintained that Muhammad Adib was indeed assaulted and not hit by a fire engine in a riot incident near the temple in USJ 25, Putra Heights early Tuesday (Nov 27).

The temple committee had claimed that the fireman was mowed down by the reversing fire engine based on viral videos of the incident.

The Fire Department has dismissed the claims and plans to lodge a police report on the matter.