Malaysia gay sex video: Top Anwar aide released on police bail, claims political conspiracy against his boss

KUALA LUMPUR - The political secretary to Malaysia's prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim claimed on Tuesday (July 23) there was a political conspiracy against his boss.

Mr Farhash Mubarak was speaking to reporters after spending eight days in police custody.

He said: "The only political conspiracy is against Anwar Ibrahim. If the IGP has any credibility, go bring Azmin Ali in. Investigate him," referring to the Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador and Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister.

"There's one quote I learnt in prison… If law becomes injustice, reformasi (reform) becomes a duty," he said, which sparked a loud cheer among his supporters.

Reformasi was the battle cry of those who protested against Datuk Seri Anwar's sacking as deputy prime minister in 1998 and subsequent conviction for sodomy and abuse of power.

Mr Farhash, former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Aziz and another individual were out on police bail on Tuesday after being hauled up by police in connection with their investigations into a series of video clips allegedly implicating Datuk Seri Azmin.

The videos first surfaced last month, with the clips being shared by unknown individuals in multiple WhatsApp groups which included local as well as foreign journalists.

Mr Farhash was detained on July 16, while Mr Haziq was arrested on July 14 and they were among 11 people picked up over the sex clips.

The police chief last week said the the video was found to be authentic following an analysis by Cybersecurity Malaysia but facial recognition software could not confirm the identity of the people in it.

"Thank you for giving me eight days of holidays. But unfortunately, I'm not Azmin Ali. By right if there's anyone who needs to go on leave, it's Azmin," Mr Farhash said.

Mr Farhash ended his press conference by shouting "Anwar for PM, Azmin semburit (sodomy)", the first time anyone from Mr Anwar's camp has ever made the outright claim.

Mr Haziq had publicly acknowledged that he was one of two men in the clip, and claimed Mr Azmin was the other.Mr Azmin has denied vehemently the claim, charging that the video was a "nefarious plot" to ruin his reputation as well as his political career.