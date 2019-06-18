Malaysia gay sex video: Third batch of video clips that allegedly implicate Azmin is released

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two video clips were released on Tuesday (June 18), which allegedly implicate Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

A 46 second-long video titled "Azmin love Haziq 3/4" was posted on YouTube, suggesting it was part of a series of sex videos that have rocked Malaysian politics.

One video did not have any images but appeared to be an audio recording of two men chatting and agreeing to meet discreetly at a five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

The video's uploader claimed the two men are the same individuals who were seen in last week's sex videos.

The YouTube user used the name of Rahim Jaafar, and claimed the recorded conversation was made at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur in March this year.

Another clip, which is being shared on WhatsApp, is taken from a low angle and only shows the torsos and legs of the men. The faces of the men cannot be seen.

The latest releases followed two separate instances last week when video clips were passed via WhatsApp to journalists and leaders of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Related Story Malaysian minister Azmin accuses his PKR rivals of being behind gay sex video

Related Story Malaysia gay sex video: Man in red cap with Haziq triggers more questions

The first batch released on June 11 had three clips showing two men on a bed in a hotel room, said to be a top hotel in Sandakan town, Sabah, on May 11.

PKR youth member Haziq Aziz claimed in a video on June 12 that he was one of the men in the gay sex video, and said his partner was Mr Azmin.

The minister categorically denied it was him, saying the videos were meant to tarnish his reputation and destroy his political career.

One more clip of the same video was released on June 12.

Mr Azmin on Tuesday accused his rival faction in PKR, led by president Anwar Ibrahim, as the mastermind behind the sex videos to tarnish his name.

Datuk Seri Anwar has denied his supporters were behind the releases of the clips.