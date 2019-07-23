Malaysia sex video: Haziq, two other men to be freed on police bail

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Three men, including Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, will be freed on police bail on Tuesday (July 23).

They have been in remand in connection with the sex video that allegedly features Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Bukit Aman CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the trio would be freed at the Dang Wangi police district headquarters at 3pm.

"I can confirm they will be released on police bail," he said when contacted.

He added that the remand for a businessman, who was arrested in Shah Alam on Friday, would be ending on Wednesday.