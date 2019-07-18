Malaysia's gay sex video authentic but identities of men undetermined, says national police chief

KUALA LUMPUR - A gay sex video implicating a Malaysian minister has been ascertained to be authentic, said national police chief Abdul Hamid Bador.

He disclosed that Cybersecurity Malaysia conducted the verification after the police provided the government agency with the video.

However, Mr Abdul Hamid said the agency could not determine the identities of the two men in the video who were recorded engaging in sexual acts.

"We brought the clips to Cybersecurity Malaysia to have the individuals identified; however, the answer we got back was the videos were authentic but they cannot say with 100 per cent certainty who were in them," he told RTM on Wednesday night (July 18).

As a result, he said he cannot conclusively say who were in the video as his remarks could be used in court if the matter goes to trial.

Previously, Mr Abdul Hamid had said that police are exploring all angles in the investigation.

"Due to the complexity of the case, we are thoroughly investigating it. We cannot rush the investigation. Allow us to properly investigate the matter," he had said.

Former political aide Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz last month confessed to being one of the two men performing sexual acts in the video, and had claimed the other man was Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

Datuk Seri Azmin has denied this claim and said it was a plot to destroy his political career.

The police have arrested nine people in connection with the case, including Haziq and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim's political secretary Farhash Mubarak.

Mr Anwar has denied involvement, saying insinuations about a higher-up being the mastermind behind the clips are "baseless".

The video has also sparked a furore within rival factions of PKR with leaders aligned to Mr Azmin chastising Mr Anwar for not supporting his former protege.