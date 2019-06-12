Malaysia's economic minister Azmin Ali denies he is man in gay sex video, says claims were a 'nefarious plot'

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali on Wednesday (June 12) denied that he was the man in a widely circulated gay sex video that has rocked the country's politics, saying the claims were a "nefarious plot to assassinate my reputation and character in an attempt to destroy my career".

“I categorically deny this vicious libel upon me. This is nothing but a nefarious plot to assassinate my reputation and character in an attempt to destroy my political career,” he said in a statement.

“Judging from recent political developments, this is clearly the latest in a series of concerted attempts over the past few months to vilify me, which includes intimidation against the safety of my family and I in the final week of Ramadan, and vile and baseless accusations of corruption,” he said.

Condemning “this brand of gutter politics,” he added that his lawyers would take legal action against “the individual who made these abominable allegations as well as against other perpetrators.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a young government official said in a video confession posted on his Facebook that he and a Cabinet minister were in the sex video that had been released to reporters and politicians. The official, Mr Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, named his sex partner as Datuk Seri Azmin, 54.

Mr Muhammad Haziq, 27, said in the video that Mr Azmin was not fit to be a leader, urging authorities to investigate the minister for corruption. Clips of the video were accompanied by screen grabs of alleged money transfers into Mr Azmin's bank accounts.

Mr Haziq is the principal private secretary to deputy minister of primary industries and commodities, Mr Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

Related Story Alleged Malaysian minister gay sex video: A timeline of the incident

Related Story Pakatan Harapan's internal feud boils over with gay sex video clip

"I, Haziq Aziz, am hereby making a sworn confession that I am the individual with (the minister) in the video which went viral yesterday,” he said in a video on his Facebook page early Wednesday morning.

"The video was taken without my permission on May 11 during the Sandakan by-election in (his) room at the Four Points Hotel.

"I urge the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) to investigate (him) for corruption. He is not an individual who is qualified to be a leader.”

The video clips and photos started making their rounds after reporters were added to Whatsapp groups created by unknown persons.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam on Tuesday lodged a police report over the matter, saying, "I want the police to investigate the authenticity of the videos, who has been spreading the videos, and also the 'actors' involved", and adding that their "acting was not very good".

Mr Haziq is a youth member of Anwar Ibrahim’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat. Mr Azmin is its deputy president.