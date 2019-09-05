Malaysia gay sex video: Six more clips released on WhatsApp group

KUALA LUMPUR - Six more video clips featuring two men engaging in sexual activities - one of whom is alleged to be Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali - were released on the WhatsApp messaging platform in the wee hours of Thursday (Sept 5).

As with previous clips that have been shared using the platform, more than 80 members of the media and several politicians were added to a WhatsApp chat group - this one dubbed "Video Terkini Azmin (Azmin's latest video)" - where the videos were posted at 3.35am, the Malaysiakini website reported.

The video was split into six clips approximately three minutes in length each, and appeared to be from the same video that has been sent in bits and pieces to reporters repeatedly over the past few months.

Several ministers of the Pakatan Harapan government, including Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad and Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub, were added to the WhatsApp group. Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam was also added to the group.

Former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has claimed to be one of the men in the video. He has alleged that the other man in the video is Datuk Seri Azmin.

Haziq claims the romp took place in a Sabah hotel room during the Sandakan by-election on May 11.

He has also denied any knowledge of the video being shot, asserting that it was taken without his consent.

Mr Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, has denied being the other man in the video and describes the video as an attempt to ruin his political career.

While several quarters have raised the possibility that the video could be a deepfake, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador in July said that Cybersecurity Malaysia has determined that the video is authentic.

However, he also said that facial recognition technology had failed to positively identify Mr Azmin as one of the two men featured in it.

IGP Hamid also said that the leader of a political party was the mastermind behind the campaign to tarnish the minister's reputation, leading to speculation that the release was linked to a feud between Mr Azmin and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Datuk Seri Anwar has denied any involvement, but his political aide Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak was one of the people arrested in connection with the case.

Datuk Lokman has claimed that Indonesian experts who analysed the video have confirmed that the duo were Mr Azmin and Haziq.

On Monday, police made a statement that they had received a report from Birmingham-based Verden Forensics on the sex video after it was submitted to the audiovisual forensics firm by Mr Lokman.

The report is being assessed by Cybersecurity Malaysia, while investigation papers have been forwarded to the Attorney-General's Chambers for further action, Malaysiakini reported.

The case is being investigated under Sections 377B and 292 of the Penal Code - which deal with carnal intercourse against the order of nature and the dissemination of obscene material, respectively - and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which pertains to the improper use of a network service or application, according to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed.