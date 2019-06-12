Man in alleged Malaysian minister gay sex video confesses, asks for investigation

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A man has confessed that it was him and a minister in a gay sex video that has gone viral.

Mr Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, who is the senior private secretary to Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, also named the minister and said he was not fit to be a leader.

"I, Haziq Haziz, (am) making a sworn confession that I am the individual with (the minister) in the video which went viral yesterday.

"The video was taken without my permission on May 11 during the Sandakan by-election in (his) room at Hotel Four Points.

"I urge the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) to investigate (him) for corruption. He is not an individual who is qualified to be a leader," he said in a video on his Facebook page early Wednesday (June 12) morning.

Video clips and several lewd photos of two men, including one that resembles a minister, appeared to be engaging in sexual acts, have been spread via WhatsApp.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam has lodged a police report over the matter, saying "I want the police to investigate the authenticity of the videos, who has been spreading the videos, and also the 'actors' involved, adding that their "acting was not very good".