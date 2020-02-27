Mahathir confirms no candidate has majority as PM; Parliament to decide at next sitting

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia's interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has revealed that no candidate has been able to gain the majority support of Malaysia's 222 MPs, and as such, the matter will be referred to Parliament when it sits next month.

Tun Dr Mahathir told reporters this on Thursday (Feb 27) evening after his audience with the King earlier.

"The King has asked all MPs to make a statement... in front of him. The result is that he can't find anyone with a distinct majority. Since there isn't a distinct majority he says the right forum would be the Dewan Rakyat," he said, referring to Parliament's House of Representatives.

However, should a vote of confidence not yield a definitive result, then the King would have to call a snap election, the 94-year-old leader said.

