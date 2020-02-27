Malaysia awaits result of royal search for PM

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's political impasse enters its fifth day Thursday (Feb 27), with the King having completed on Wednesday evening his interviews of Malaysia's parliamentarians in search of a new government.

At least 219 were - some like Umno's Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz were unable to attend - polled by the King for who they supported to lead the country, or if they preferred a snap poll.

With the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition's remaining three parties ordering their 92 MPs to back Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim, it appears no one has the majority on paper.

Interim premier Mahathir Mohamad, who was up to Monday backed by all parties despite resigning the position, had the support of his own Parti Pribumi Malaysia Bersatu (PPBM), rebels from PKR aligned to sacked deputy president Azmin Ali, the Coalition of Sarawak Parties (GPS), and Sabah's ruling Warisan party.

The likes of the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) have said they prefer a snap election rather than working with the Democratic Action Party (DAP), the PH component they claim is anti-Malay and Islam.

However, the interviews were conducted individually, with only the King and the Chief Secretary of the Government in attendance, and some observers have implied that there are MPs who have broken party ranks.

PH's stance also imply that they are willing to have Tun Dr Mahathir return as PM if he abandons his "non-partisan" unity government plan that casts aside party politics.

The chaos was sparked when renegades from PPBM and PKR joined together with the opposition on Sunday, to call for Dr Mahathir to stay in power until the next election, instead of honouring a PH transition plan for Datuk Seri Anwar to take over midterm.

Despite the turmoil, Dr Mahathir is set to go ahead with announcing a stimulus package on Thursday afternoon as planned before the government collapsed.

Related Story Mahathir, Anwar stake claims to run Malaysia amid political turmoil

In light of this, it is not expected that the King will announce a verdict that removes the interim leader's legitimacy to roll out new policy.