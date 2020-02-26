Mahathir moots grand coalition but old foes refuse to join hands

Malaysia's political turmoil continued yesterday as a plan mooted by interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to form a unity government across the political divide received short shrift from former ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) as well as its opponents, Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

The Straits Times understands that Tun Dr Mahathir proposed the idea to Malaysia's main political leaders yesterday morning, a day after his shock resignation as premier and the collapse of the PH government. "The idea is to step away from extreme race and religious politics and to try politics of national unity," a source familiar with the talks told ST.

But the plan was panned, as old political enmities took centre stage.

Sources present at the PH presidential council meeting yesterday said PH members Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara would not join a unity government with Umno and PAS in it.

Meanwhile, the country's largest Malay Muslim parties, Umno and PAS, said they refuse to work with DAP, which they accuse of being anti-Malay and anti-Islam.

"If the unity government includes DAP, we are unanimous in that we will not join the government," Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa said yesterday.

Tan Sri Annuar Musa also said a snap election should be called if a government was formed with DAP in it. "The mandate must be returned to the people. Parliament must be dissolved. Let the people decide," he said at a press conference held by Umno, PAS, the Malaysian Chinese Association, Malaysian Indian Congress and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

Meanwhile the Malaysian King took the unprecedented step of conducting one-on-one interviews with all of Malaysia's lawmakers to determine for himself who had their confidence and could command a majority in the 222-seat Lower House. The interviews are due to be completed today.

"We are concerned, yes I know. Be patient," Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin told reporters camped outside the palace gates yesterday, as he handed them lunch from McDonald's.

"First, let me do my duties. I hope we will find the best solution for our country."

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said MPs were given a questionnaire asking them who should be prime minister, and if Parliament should be dissolved.

"We did tell Agong, the best way, Tuanku (Your Majesty), is use your prerogative power, dissolve Parliament. He did not suggest any names. He just wanted to hear from us," Datuk Takiyuddin told ST, referring to the King.

Related Story Umno pushed for grand coalition, betting it could win snap election

Related Story Amid political chaos, Mahathir holds all the cards

Related Story As grand coalition plan stalls, key supporters of Azmin stay in PKR

More horse-trading is expected in the coming days as the two main political groups continue to jockey for support to form a majority of 112 seats in Parliament.

Pakatan Harapan and its allies currently have 102 lawmakers, while the Umno-led Barisan Nasional, PAS, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and an independent bloc led by former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali control 97 seats.

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting that Umno's former vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein may revive plans to defect with several other MPs to join a Mahathir-led administration.