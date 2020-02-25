Flurry of meetings as Malaysia reels from political turmoil

KUALA LUMPUR - A day after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shocked Malaysia by resigning as Prime Minister, a flurry of meetings are in place on Tuesday (Feb 25) as the country continued to reel from the political turmoil.

The former ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition will be holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the political situation after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) exited the grouping on Monday.

PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin and 25 other MPs, along with a group of 11 MPs from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), led by its former deputy president Azmin Ali, quit the coalition. This leaves PH with 92 lawmakers, short of the 112 required majority in the 222 sear Parliament.

Dr Mahathir, who founded PPBM just before the 2018 general election, also resigned as party chairman.

Dr Mahathir stunned the nation on Monday by handing in his resignation after two days of political manoeuvres which culminated in the collapse of the ruling PH.

The King accepted his resignation but appointed the 94-year-old as interim Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, in a blow to Mr Azmin, his close allies who control Malaysia's richest state Selangor have opted to stay in PKR despite their mentor walking out with 10 other MPs.

Selangor state leaders held a two-hour meeting with Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah on Tuesday morning, to assure him that the state government is stable.

"Selangor is all good, there is no problem. The meeting (with the sultan) went smoothly," Selangor Parti Amanah Negara chief Izham Hashim was quoted as saying by the Malaysiakini online news website. Selangor DAP chief Gobind Singh Deo was also at the meeting.

At around 10.30am, Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Attorney-General Tommy Thomas were seen arriving at the National Palace.

Separately, opposition party Umno was also holding a meeting on Tuesday morning at its headquarters at the Putra World Trade Centre.

Umno's ex-leader Najib Razak's 1MDB-related trial has been adjourned for the day to allow the former premier to attend the party meeting.

His lawyer Shafee Abdullah said Najib is also meeting the King later on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tun Dr Mahathir clocked in to work at the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya, marking his first day as interim Prime Minister.

Amid questions over how long Dr Mahathir will remain as caretaker premier, A-G Thomas said there is no time limit to the post of an interim PM.