Anwar confirms PH lawmakers nominated him as Malaysia's next PM

KUALA LUMPUR - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday (Feb 26) that all Pakatan Harapan (PH) Members of Parliament have nominated him as the next prime minister.

However, Datuk Seri Anwar declined to say if he had garnered sufficient support from a majority of lawmakers in Parliament, saying the matter was subject to the King's discretion and hence it was improper to discuss the issue now.

His remarks confirmed The Straits Times report earlier today that 92 MPs from PKR, Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara were instructed by their respective party chiefs to back Mr Anwar when interviewed by Malaysia's King earlier on Wednesday.

It is understood that the PH move, despite DAP and Amanah expressing support on Monday for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return as premier, is a strategy to revive the PH government instead of going along with plans for a unity government with members of the opposition.

Dr Mahathir had resigned as premier on Monday, following the apparent collapse of the PH government after members of his own Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and some PKR rebels allied themselves with the opposition. However, he was reappointed interim prime minister by the Malaysian King, until the political impasse can be resolved.

Dr Mahathir had confirmed in a televised address on Wednesday evening that he is seeking to form a unity government of individuals who will set aside party politics and ideology.

Mr Anwar said the PH presidential council has invited Dr Mahathir to chair its Tuesday meeting, but the leader "did not agree" to attend the meeting.

"As such, the presidential council yesterday decided to nominate Anwar Ibrahim as PH's prime minister candidate," he added.