A guide to the Philippines election

MANILA (REUTERS) - Voting started in the Philippines on Monday (May 9) to decide thousands of positions across the archipelago, including who will take over from Mr Rodrigo Duterte and become its president for the next six years.

Here is a rundown of what to expect:

What's being decided?

The election will choose a president, vice president, 12 senators, 300 lower house legislators, and about 18,000 officials across 7,600 islands, including mayors, governors and their deputies.

About 67.5 million of the South-east Asian nation's 110 million population are eligible voters and most ballots will be cast on election day, with polls open from 6am to 7pm.

Each voter must select one candidate for each post, from president, vice-president and senate, all the way down to their local district councillors. Winners serve three-year terms, except for the president, vice president and senators, who serve six years.

Who are the presidential contenders?

Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, the son and namesake of the dictator overthrown in a 1986 "people power" uprising, has been the clear leader in all opinion polls this year.

A former governor, congressman and senator, Mr Marcos Jr is a political heavyweight from a family with deep pockets and powerful connections. Critics say him winning the presidency is the Marcos family's endgame in whitewashing its past and changing narratives of authoritarianism, plunder and opulent living.

Mr Marcos Jr's campaign message is unity and during recent interviews has been unabashed in praising his late father for his "genius" and leadership.

His closest rival is Mrs Leni Robredo, 57, who beat Mr Marcos Jr in the 2016 vice-presidential election. Mrs Robredo is a former human rights lawyer and staunch liberal who as vice-president led campaigns against poverty and gender inequality.

She entered politics in 2013 after the death in a plane crash of her husband, a former interior minister.

Other candidates include Manila mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, retired boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson, a former police chief, although they have consistently trailed in polls.

Are Philippine elections credible?