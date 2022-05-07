Philippines election: Marcos Jr's supporters buy his unity pitch amid divisive campaign

MANILA - By noon, as temperatures rose to 33 deg C, supporters of presidential front-runner Ferdinand Marcos Jr could be seen walking to his political rally's venue - a large, dusty field in front of a casino hotel.

Buses, meanwhile, had been dropping off red-clad supporters a kilometre or so from the rally venue since the morning.

"He will unite the people. These days, everyone is shameless. President Marcos only wants everyone to unite, to help each other," said Mr Sonny Adarayan, 43.

Wearing a red shirt and a face mask bearing images of Mr Marcos Jr and his running mate, Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, Mr Adarayan walked back and forth, marshalling his fellow supporters from Mandaluyong city, east of the capital Manila.

But when asked how Mr Marcos Jr will unite a divided Philippines, Mr Adarayan only repeats the key phrases of the Marcos campaign: To unite; to be together.

Mr Marcos Jr, 64, son and namesake of the late strongman, leads in the latest opinion polls with over 50 per cent support.

Known to many Filipinos by his nickname, Bongbong, or BBM (for Bongbong Marcos), Mr Marcos Jr fled to Hawaii with his father after the 1986 People Power revolution that ended the senior Marcos' 21-year rule.

He returned from exile in 1991, and has since been elected governor, congressman and senator.

He ran for vice-president in 2016 but narrowly lost to Ms Leni Robredo, a human rights lawyer and now, presidential opponent.

Ms Robredo, although second in the opinion polls, trails Mr Marcos Jr by a wide margin.

Ms Villarica Hagonoy, 28, who had taken a public bus from Cavite City, where she lives, to attend the rally, said she switched allegiance to Mr Marcos Jr after being put off by Manila Mayor Isko Domagoso's negative campaigning.

The former teen actor will no longer get her vote, she said, but Mr Marcos Jr does not badmouth his fellow candidates.

"Whatever they say against him, he doesn't retaliate," she said, holding up an umbrella against the heat of the noon sun.

Despite the heat, the mood was jovial, but not festive.

Some supporters flashed victory signs or began chanting when they saw people taking their pictures.

Every now and then, queues formed as people joined a line, not quite knowing what it was for.

In one queue, when someone said the line was for a senatorial candidate's giveaway T-shirts, another wondered aloud if it was worth their time.