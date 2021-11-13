Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Sara to run for Philippines vice-president

MANILA (AFP) - The daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will run for vice-president in elections next May, the government's official election monitor said on Saturday (Nov 13).

The Commission on Elections announced on its official Facebook page that Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio would be running for the post, replacing another candidate.

Her surprise move came days before the Nov 15 deadline for candidates to make a late entry into the 2022 elections.

Ms Duterte had been widely expected to run for president in a bid to succeed her father, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second six-year term.

For months, she had insisted she wanted to serve another term as Davao City mayor, the family's southern bailiwick, despite consistently leading in surveys of voter preferences for the next president.

Speculation about her plans intensified this week after she suddenly withdrew from the mayoral contest, quit her regional party and joined the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, the national political party of her close ally and former president Gloria Arroyo.

"I thank my supporters. I hope whatever happens in the next few days, I will be able to give them what they want," she told reporters on Thursday.