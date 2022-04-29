Robredo the sole female face trying to prevent the revival of a Marcos dynasty in the Philippines

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - With just weeks to go before the Philippines holds a presidential election, the lone female candidate is attracting some of the biggest pre-election crowds in decades as she seeks to pull a stunning upset against front runner Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Mrs Leni Robredo, who became vice-president in 2016 after defeating Marcos Jr., has dispersed more than two million volunteers to go house-to-house and visit local markets to speak about her accomplishments and counter disinformation on social media that her campaign says comes from her opponents.

The question is whether the groundswell of support for Mrs Robredo is too little, too late: A poll in March found the 57-year-old lawyer was trailing by more than 30 percentage points to Mr Marcos Jr, the only son of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

"Many are heckling us, saying we don't have a chance to win. Do you believe that?" Mrs Robredo asked a crowd her campaign said exceeded 400,000 people during her birthday rally on April 23. "No!" cheered her supporters who came in droves to the gathering in Pasay City on the outskirts of the capital.

It's not the first time she has been in this position. In polls before the 2016 vice-presidential race, Mrs Robredo trailed Mr Marcos Jr by six percentage points just a month before the vote and managed to defeat him by a slim margin, resulting in a lengthy legal battle.

This time around she has a much steeper climb, thanks in part to Mr Marcos Jr's running mate, Ms Sara Duterte. The daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte had been running first in presidential surveys before she decided to go for the No. 2 role.

The formidable alliance combines the northern strongholds of the Marcos clan with the popularity of the Dutertes in the south.

Mrs Robredo has sought to appeal to suburban voters wary of a return to the Marcos years. Her rise in politics has mirrored that of former president Corazon Aquino, who led the revolt against Marcos after her husband was assassinated by military escorts at the Manila international airport in 1983.

Mrs Robredo took part in those protests, which she described as a "political awakening". She entered politics after her spouse, then a member of former President Benigno Aquino's cabinet, died in a plane crash in 2012.

In the 2016 race, Mrs Robredo used the colour yellow in her campaign against Marcos Jr, similar to what Corazon Aquino did years earlier while opposing his father. This time, however, she is standing as a last-minute independent after the opposition failed to agree on a candidate. She chose pink as a campaign colour, taking a cue from her supporters who used the colour in social-media profiles when they saw her wear a bright pink ribbon to announce her candidacy in October.

The only woman among the ten presidential contenders, Mrs Robredo is running on a platform that an honest and effective government will lead the South-east Asian nation to inclusive prosperity.

Rappler columnist Jamina Vesta Jugo said the choice of pink emphasises Robredo's "public femininity" in a political realm dominated by the "macho posturing" of Mr Duterte's administration. Marcos Jr has stayed ahead in part due to social media posts and online commentary that say his father's rule was a golden era and deny that atrocities were committed. A cautious speaker, he has largely focused on messages of unity in rallies, brought together by local politicians, and shunned presidential debates.

In contrast, Robredo has faced a barrage of disinformation on social media, forcing her to deny several times that she is having affairs. The latest attack against her as the vote draws near was a fake sex video of her eldest daughter.