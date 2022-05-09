Philippines elect next president today, with Marcos Jr tipped to win

MANILA - Over 65 million Filipinos will be marching to polling precincts on Monday (May 9) to elect their next president, with the son of a late dictator the odds-on favourite to win, but also with a stunning upset not at all impossible.
Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, is tipped to emerge as the Philippines' 17th president, with pundits putting his odds of winning at 75 per cent.
He leads his nearest rival, Vice-President Leni Robredo, 57, by over 30 percentage points in opinion polls.
But Ms Robredo's supporters believe the gap is much narrower, citing the mammoth turnout in her political rallies, the fervour shown by her mostly young volunteers, and flaws in the surveys.
"Victory is far from assured for Marcos though-hence the 25 per cent odds for Robredo. Low turnout would probably favour Robredo rather than Marcos, given the risk of complacency among the latter's supporters," said Mr Peter Mumford, the Eurasia Group's lead analyst for South and South-east Asia.
He said Ms Robredo "clearly has momentum, as evidenced by the enormous crowds attending her rallies".
Exit polls from 2016 also suggested that a third of voters only settled on a candidate in the final 10 days, and that pre-election polls reflected a much fewer late deciders.
Still, "it is a big gap to close", said Mr Mumford.
In the race to be vice-president, Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, 46, Mr Marcos Jr's running mate and outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, is forecast to likewise win by a landslide with a lead of over 40 percentage points over the second-placer, Senate President Tito Sotto, 73.
Mr Duterte, 77, who is barred by the Constitution from seeking a second term, has not endorsed any of the presidential candidates, but his political party is backing Mr Marcos Jr.
He is supporting his daughter.
Polling precincts opened at 6am local time (6am Singapore time), and voting is set to close at 7pm, with counting set to start after that.
Unofficial results might be released as soon as a few hours via live vote count. But in the 2016 elections, Mr Duterte was officially proclaimed winner only after three weeks from polling day.
Voters will also be picking 12 senators, 253 district representatives and some 18,000 governors, vice-governors, mayors, vice-mayors, provincial board members, and city and town councillors.
Some 67.5 million Filipinos have registered to vote in this year's election, over 13 million more than in 2016. Close to 2 million who are living overseas have already cast their ballots.
That reflects how ferociously fought this year's political contest has been, largely because of what the top two leading candidates represent.
Mr Marcos Jr represents the stunning return to power of a family that court records and historical accounts hold responsible for mass killings and institutionalised kleptocracy during the 20-year reign of his father that ended in 1986, when a military-backed civilian revolt forced the Marcoses to flee the Philippines.
He has also styled himself as the "continuity candidate", one who would pursue Mr Duterte's policies, including his bloody drug war and rapprochement with China.
Ms Robredo, on the other hand, is heir to the 1986 pro-democracy movement that ousted Marcos Sr.
She has been pushing back against the Marcoses' narrative that the Marcos years were marked by peace and prosperity, and that the 1986 revolt was nothing more than a coup orchestrated by a powerful minority.
Ms Robredo has also said that she will roll back many of Mr Duterte's actions.
These conflicting perspectives have rubbed off on their supporters who, during a bruising campaign, have become even more devoted to their candidates and obstinate with their choices.
Opinion polls show a deep division along class lines, with Mr Marcos Jr, by identifying with Mr Duterte, polling well among the poor and those without a college degree, and Ms Robredo drawing support from the middle class, the college-educated and young voters.
"A close result could be contested by the losing side, creating significant political uncertainty," said Mr Mumford.