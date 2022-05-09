Philippines elect next president today, with Marcos Jr tipped to win

MANILA - Over 65 million Filipinos will be marching to polling precincts on Monday (May 9) to elect their next president, with the son of a late dictator the odds-on favourite to win, but also with a stunning upset not at all impossible.

Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, is tipped to emerge as the Philippines' 17th president, with pundits putting his odds of winning at 75 per cent.

He leads his nearest rival, Vice-President Leni Robredo, 57, by over 30 percentage points in opinion polls.

But Ms Robredo's supporters believe the gap is much narrower, citing the mammoth turnout in her political rallies, the fervour shown by her mostly young volunteers, and flaws in the surveys.

"Victory is far from assured for Marcos though-hence the 25 per cent odds for Robredo. Low turnout would probably favour Robredo rather than Marcos, given the risk of complacency among the latter's supporters," said Mr Peter Mumford, the Eurasia Group's lead analyst for South and South-east Asia.

He said Ms Robredo "clearly has momentum, as evidenced by the enormous crowds attending her rallies".

Exit polls from 2016 also suggested that a third of voters only settled on a candidate in the final 10 days, and that pre-election polls reflected a much fewer late deciders.

Still, "it is a big gap to close", said Mr Mumford.

In the race to be vice-president, Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, 46, Mr Marcos Jr's running mate and outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, is forecast to likewise win by a landslide with a lead of over 40 percentage points over the second-placer, Senate President Tito Sotto, 73.

Mr Duterte, 77, who is barred by the Constitution from seeking a second term, has not endorsed any of the presidential candidates, but his political party is backing Mr Marcos Jr.

He is supporting his daughter.