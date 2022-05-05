Millions in Beijing back to work after break, urged to work from home to fight Covid-19

Some employees were seen returning to their buildings on May 5, 2022, in Chaoyang, scanning their health codes that permit entry to venues. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
31 min ago

BEIJING (AFP) - Millions of people in Beijing returned to work on Thursday (May 5), many remotely, with scores of subway stations shut after a national holiday muted by the coronavirus curbs.

Chinese authorities have pressed on with their zero-Covid policy involving lockdowns and mass testing as they battle the biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, with entire neighbourhoods in the capital sealed over handfuls of infections.

Beijing reported 50 local virus cases on Thursday, a day after it said people in its most populous district Chaoyang should work from home.

Those in the area, home to around 3.5 million, who need to visit their offices were encouraged to drive themselves and avoid gatherings.

Another Beijing district Tongzhou has also encouraged residents to work at home, while dozens of subway stations across the city remained closed.

Some employees were seen returning to their buildings on Thursday in Chaoyang, scanning their health codes that permit entry to venues.

Beijing is treading cautiously after an extended lockdown in Shanghai, China's largest city, led to food shortages and public anger.

Shanghai - the epicentre of the latest outbreak - reported more than 4,600 mostly asymptomatic infections on Thursday.

The moves followed an unusually quiet Labour Day holiday, with the capital banning dining at restaurants and shutting down gyms.

Domestic tourism revenues over the five-day break were down by more than 40 per cent from a year ago, according to official data.

More than 40 cities in China were implementing full or partial lockdowns, or measures restricting mobility as of May 3, according to Nomura estimates.

Key cities such as Hangzhou and Beijing have also ordered more regular Covid-19 testing.

Some curbs were being loosened, however, with Beijing announcing on Wednesday that international travellers can be released from quarantine after 10 days in a centralised facility and a week of home isolation, down from a total of 21 days.

This was based on the characteristics of the Omicron virus variant, government spokesman Xu Hejian told reporters, pointing to a shorter incubation period and usually milder symptoms.

Close contacts of confirmed cases will also have a shorter centralised quarantine, officials said.

More On This Topic
China's pursuit of zero Covid-19 driving expats away
Chinese netizens get creative to show unhappiness with 'zero-Covid' policy
Related Stories
These 2 years lost (or not): Looking back at how S'pore coped with Covid-19
South Africa's latest surge a preview of Covid-19's next chapter?
Young South Koreans dread revival of 'hoeshik' work dinners as pandemic eases
Paxlovid fails to prevent Covid-19 infection of household members: Pfizer
Can I dine out with an unvaccinated friend? What you can and can't do from April 26
Singaporeans in Shanghai taking extended lockdown in their stride
Catch flights, not Covid-19: How do you pick a ‘safe’ travel destination?
Are masks still needed? It depends on the setting
Covid-19 is an episode in human history. But how do we tell its story?
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top