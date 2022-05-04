Shanghai lockdown exit delayed by stubborn Covid-19 community spread

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - Shanghai's final exit from a punishing five-week lockdown is being delayed by Covid-19 infections persistently appearing in the community, despite China's hardline strategy of isolating all positive cases and their close contacts.

While total cases in the financial hub keep falling - 4,982 infections were reported for Tuesday (May 3), down from 5,669 on Monday - community spread remains stubbornly present.

After briefly hitting zero late last week, the count has bounced back to more than 50 a day this month. Shanghai authorities have indicated the lockdown will only be lifted once community transmission reaches zero - the same path taken in Jilin province in the northeast, where a lockdown gradually started to ease once there was no more community transmission.

Around 2.54 million of Shanghai's total population of about 25 million remained under the strictest form of lockdown by May 2, officials said at a briefing on Tuesday. The city will continue to mass test, using both PCR and rapid antigen tests, through May 7.

In Beijing, which is going to extreme lengths to contain a nascent outbreak to avoid the social and economic dislocation seen in Shanghai, cases fell to 51 on Tuesday from 62 on Monday.

Officials on Tuesday urged residents not to leave the city unnecessarily, with only people with green health codes and who have received a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours able to leave.

Schools will suspend in-person classes between May 5 and 11, with districts set to make plans for online learning.

Residents in areas deemed to be medium or high risk, those who live in controlled areas, and people in towns or villages that have one or more infections are not able to depart the city, officials said at a briefing.

The capital had earlier halted dining-in at restaurants for the duration of the May Day holiday, which runs through Wednesday, made entry into places like parks and monuments dependent on a negative Covid-19 test and has shuttered gyms.

Authorities have also locked down apartment blocks - forcing some residents to stay in their homes, not allowed out for groceries or exercise - and ordered another three rounds of mass testing.