Experts see China stuck in a slowly evolving Covid-Zero loop

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - After conquering Covid-19 for almost two years with a zero-tolerance approach, China is now in the midst of its worst wave since the initial outbreak in Wuhan.

Having breached what is arguably the world's toughest containment regime, Omicron - the most infectious coronavirus variant - is starting to test Beijing's Covid-Zero resolve.

Despite President Xi Jinping's call in mid-March to limit the economic and social fallout of virus elimination, large-scale lockdowns and mass testing drives are back.

The authorities are tweaking rules, however, to make some of the measures more flexible, targeted and nimble to avoid severe manufacturing disruptions.

Still, the last Covid-Zero holdout is not in a hurry to abandon the policy, even as the rest of the world moves to treating it as endemic.

While the latest wave puts pressure on already shaken global supply chains, many experts stuck to their previous assessment that Beijing would not ease curbs and open up this year.

Some said China's virus strategy could become more practical, learning from Hong Kong's current virus crisis triggered by the pathogen evading strict border curbs and then not being adequately contained once inside.

Conditions are not yet right for China to reopen because of low vaccination rates among the elderly and a healthcare system that is inadequate, said University of Oxford's epidemiology professor Chen Zhengming.

Prof Chen predicts further tweaking of the approach but no major changes, with the overall goal remaining the same "for a long time" - echoing his observation last year.

China would face a "colossal outbreak" on a scale beyond anything any other country has yet seen, if it were to reopen in a similar manner to the United States, a study by Peking University showed in November.

"I think the government is also in some way trying to procrastinate, betting on the virus becoming milder in the next few months, which is not unreasonable," Prof Chen said. "That's when reopening will be less costly."

Dr Huang Yanzhong, a senior fellow for global health at the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations, also reiterated his previous stance, saying no change is likely at least until after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party later this year, where Mr Xi is expected to secure a record third term as the nation's top leader.

The review of Covid-Zero is no longer a public health decision, but a political one, and leaders would want to be sure reversing course is politically safe, Dr Huang said. The new willingness to be flexible, which is long overdue, shows "they have realised it's impossible to eliminate the virus and have to address complaints about excessive Covid curbs, especially from the country's big cities", he said.

Still, the adjustments being made in places such as Hong Kong - which is easing some travel and social-distancing curbs despite a high caseload - shows that the authorities are being more practical, said Professor Jin Dong-yan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong. Big cities "may still go back to Covid-Zero, but how long would be the biggest challenge," he said.