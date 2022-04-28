China's Hangzhou starts mass Covid-19 testing, Shanghai cases drop

Hangzhou's municipal government urged residents to get tested every 48 hours. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
27 min ago

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - The Chinese city of Hangzhou, home to tech giant Alibaba Group, will start mass testing for Covid-19, while cases in Shanghai fell for a fifth day.

The testing drive will cover most of Hangzhou's downtown area, with 10,000 free test sites to be set up, the municipal government said in a statement late on Wednesday (April 28). It urged residents to get tested every 48 hours.

Just a short train ride from Shanghai, the city of around 12 million people is home to a small but notable network of tech companies, including games maker NetEase and video-surveillance product company Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology.

It's also the base of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the carmaker owned by billionaire auto titan Li Shufu and Nongfu Spring, the bottled drinks company owned by China's richest man Zhong Nanshan.

Meanwhile, twin outbreaks in Shanghai and Beijing continued to show some signs of stabilising.

Coronavirus infections in Shanghai fell to 10,662 on Wednesday, the lowest in more than three weeks. Fifty cases were reported in Beijing yesterday, where a mass-testing drive has been rolled out to identify and squash Omicron's spread before it spirals out of control.

China's dogged pursuit of Covid Zero, as the rest of the world lives with the virus and dismantles restrictions, has seen it slide in Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking of where the pandemic is being handled best with the least economic and social disruption.

Highly ranked in the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic, China has slipped to 51st among the 53 major economies tracked, with just Russia and the territory of Hong Kong scoring lower, dragged down by its increasing reliance on restrictions like lockdowns and its effectively closed international border.

While Shanghai remains in an unprecedented lockdown that's left much of the city's 25 million residents confined to their homes for a month or more, an official signalled on Wednesday there may be some easing for certain areas.

Limited groups of people in districts with basically no community spread will be permitted limited movement Zhao Dandan, vice-director of the municipal health commission, said at a briefing.

More On This Topic
Beijing city in race to detect Covid-19 cases, avoid Shanghai's distress
China's twin Covid-19 outbreaks in Beijing, Shanghai show tentative signs of stabilising
Related Stories
Can I dine out with an unvaccinated friend? What you can and can't do from April 26
Chinese capital Beijing to expand mass Covid-19 testing to more districts
Hong Kongers cheer as city reopens, but many businesses already shut for good
Catch flights, not Covid-19: How do you pick a ‘safe’ travel destination?
Are masks still needed? It depends on the setting
Covid-19 is an episode in human history. But how do we tell its story?
Two new Omicron sub-variants are spreading quickly in New York state
Watch: Are smart masks really that smart?
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips
Hit harder by Covid-19 than other people? It's often to do with your genes, say experts

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top