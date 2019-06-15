Hong Kong government may suspend controversial extradition Bill: Local media

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was expected to make a statement on a China-backed extradition Bill on Saturday (June 15) amid mounting pressure to withdraw the Bill as the city girds for another mass protest this weekend.

Mrs Lam planned to call a press conference as soon as Saturday afternoon to announce the government will “pause” consideration of the Bill, the South China Morning Post and several other media outlets reported, citing unidentified sources.

The decision came after Beijing officials met in neighboring Shenzhen to resolve the standoff, the paper said. Calls to Mrs Lam’s office went unanswered outside of normal business hours on Saturday.

The Civil Human Rights Front, which organised a mass demonstration that drew hundreds of thousands of people into the streets last weekend, said it had applied for police permission to stage a similar event. The move comes as allies of Mrs Lam began questioning her tactics and lawmakers postponed debate on a controversial extradition bill until at least next week.

On Friday, one of Mrs Lam's top advisers said her administration underestimated the amount of opposition to the bill, casting doubt on whether the law could be rushed through before the end of the legislative period next month.

The government is considering options including a pause, rather than withdrawing the Bill, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified sources.

"I think it is impossible to discuss under such confrontation. It's highly difficult," Executive Council convener Bernard Chan said on Hong Kong's RTHK radio. "At least these days, we shouldn't intensify such confrontation."

Mrs Lam has insisted on pushing ahead with the Bill, despite protests that have drawn hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets over concerns it would further strengthen Beijing's grip over Hong Kong.

While only a few protesters were still near the legislature on Friday, Mrs Lam called off an appearance at a technology conference organised by the Wall Street Journal, organisers said.

"So far everybody is very unhappy with the way the government handled it," Felix Chung, who represents the textile and garments industries as a pro-establishment member of Hong Kong's legislature, said in a phone interview. "I believe most people in Hong Kong do not agree with the reasons why it has to be that rushed."

The police hadn't yet responded to the Civil Human Rights Front's request for a permit to march from Victoria Park in the city's Tin Hau area about 3km to the government headquarters. The group said they don't see any reason why police should refuse their request because their events have been peaceful.

Critics say passing the extradition legislation could prompt the US to reconsider the city's special trading status, drive away foreign companies and imperil critics of the Communist Party.

Bolstering those concerns, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, reintroduced the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Among other provisions, the measure threatens to freeze US assets of individuals involved in forcibly removing people from Hong Kong. Such individuals also could be denied travel visas.

Hong Kong Risks Occupy 2.0 as Tear Gas Envelops Heart of City Hong Kong's General Chamber of Commerce, which says it represents businesses employing a third of the local workforce, said large-scale protests show the public has "serious apprehensions" about the Bill.

"We sincerely urge the government to continue to listen to stakeholders and engage in meaningful dialog with the public," Aron Harilela, the group's chairman, said in a statement, adding that it agrees with the underlying principle of the bill.

"We call for restraint from all parties to ensure that this issue will not undermine business confidence in Hong Kong and our international reputation," Chamber CEO Shirley Yuen added, according to a statement.

Images beamed from the protest on Wednesday showed police beating back protesters with batons and crowds running from clouds of tear gas near some of the world's most recognizable skyscrapers, in an area home to multinational companies, luxury hotels, banks and the US Consulate. Hong Kong's Hospital Authority confirmed that 72 people had been injured.

The government's headquarters was closed through Friday, but several main thoroughfares shut down by Wednesday's standoff were reopened. Hong Kong Police Commissioner Stephen Lo said officers had acted in accordance with guidelines Wednesday and had shot 150 rounds of tear gas at protesters. He said 22 police had been injured.

Opposition lawmakers have repeatedly called for Lam to withdraw the bill. Mrs Lam on Wednesday made an emotional defense of the proposal, which she argues is necessary to prevent the city from becoming a refuge for fugitives.

China on Thursday repeated its position that Hong Kong's affairs should remain "purely internal" and condemned what it said was protester violence.

"No society ruled by law can tolerate such behavior," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters in Beijing, repeating its support for Hong Kong's government.

Pelosi, the US House speaker, said on Wednesday that the Hong Kong bill's passage would lead the US to review the city's special trading privileges.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt spoke with Mrs Lam on Thursday and called on Hong Kong to engage in a dialogue with protesters. The city was returned from British rule in 1997.

US President Donald Trump said he was confident Hong Kong and China would resolve their differences over it. "I'm sure they'll be able to work it out," he said.

Bill Chung, the Hong Kong pro-establishment lawmaker, said opponents of the bill were exaggerating its pitfalls and protections were added to safeguard against misuse. The statements by foreign governments questioning the bill have only fueled Beijing's resolve to pass it even though "it's not such a big deal to delay it or make amendments," he said.

"Now it's been raised to an international, diplomatic level," Chung said. "That is why the central government and Hong Kong are standing so firm on this bill now."