Hong Kong protests: Crowds gather as lawmakers prepare to debate extradition Bill

HONG KONG - Ahead of the extradition Bill debate, hundreds of protesters parked themselves outside the government headquarters in Admiralty on Wednesday morning (June 12) to show their opposition.

They join other protesters who camped outside the complex overnight, following calls in the past two days to surround the Legislative Council (LegCo) as it debates the Bill.

The government had in February proposed changes to the extradition law that will allow Hong Kong to send fugitives to the mainland for the first time.

Critics in the various sectors, including legal, politics and business communities, argued that the law might be used for political persecution and that fugitives might not receive fair trials in the mainland.

And while the government has explained that there are safeguards to prevent this, those who oppose the Bill say it threatens Hong Kong's rule of law and undermines the "one country, two systems" principle.

Under the principle, Hong Kong is guaranteed a high degree of autonomy and freedoms for 50 years from 1997, when the British handed the former colony back to China.

Observers have noted that the view that Beijing is squeezing the air out of Hong Kong has grown in the past few years. The extradition Bill is seen by some as the last straw.

Related Story Protesters gather in HK for second wave of rallies

Related Story Business confidence shaken in Hong Kong as government moves to pass extradition Bill

Related Story Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to push ahead with extradition Bill as city gears up for fresh protests, strikes

Related Story China says Hong Kong matters purely an internal affair

Wednesday morning's rally came after there were fresh calls for protests from opposition lawmakers who urged the public to join their cause and camp outside the LegCo complex in a peaceful demonstration until next Thursday, when the Bill is expected to come to a vote.

On Tuesday, death threats were made against the family of Chief Executive Carrie Lam after she refused to back down.

The developments followed Sunday's protest - the biggest in the territory since the handover in 1997.

Police estimated a 240,000-strong crowd at its peak, far below the more than one million figure put forward by organisers.

The largely peaceful protest turned violent on Sunday night when some 350 protesters stormed the LegCo and clashed with the police. Eight police officers and some protesters were injured. At least 19 people have been arrested.