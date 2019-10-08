Asian Insider Oct 8: US entity list, companies in a HK tangle, Ukraine diplomat on Biden

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: 28 entities from China added to US blacklist over Beijing’s treatment of Uighurs; businesses find themselves in a tight spot as they get tangled up in Hong Kong protests; an analysis of the Malaysian PM’s risky move to try and court Malay votes; an interview with a top diplomat from Ukraine and more.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here.

US BLACKLISTS TOP CHINESE AI STARTUPS

Some of China’s top AI firms, including video surveillance company Hikvision and facial recognition company SenseTime, have been added to the US Commerce Department’s Entity List - which bars American companies from selling parts to them without prior government approval. All in, 28 entities, including 20 Chinese public security bureaus were added to the same list that made global headlines earlier this year when Huawei was added to it. The US said the move was over Beijing’s treatment of Uighur Muslims and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities. Beijing signalled it would retaliate and said the US should stop interfering in China’s affairs. The blacklisting ratchets up tensions ahead of the resumption of trade talks this week. The talks will be watched for signs of whether a Trump administration facing intense political pressure at home behaves differently on the global stage.

See also, our reports pm what being added to the entity list did to Huawei:

I thought I could survive without Google apps on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro but I was wrong

Future Huawei's phones in limbo

HONG KONG UNREST A MINEFIELD FOR BUSINESSES

Should companies take a position on the Hong Kong protests? Several firms this week have found themselves taking flak for getting tangled up in the protests. The Houston Rockets found itself torn between the needs of two important markets - it sparked outrage in China after a tweet by its general manager in support of protesters, then sparked anger in the US when it tried to back away from the tweet. Today, China’s state TV suspended broadcast of NBA exhibition games over the issue. Separately, Tiffany & Co had to remove a tweet showing a woman covering one eye after Chinese consumers accused the jeweller of supporting protesters. Shoemaker Vans meanwhile sparked a social media backlash when it reportedly removed a pro-protester submission from its annual shoe-design competition.

What else you need to know about Hong Kong today:

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says no plans to use emergency powers for other laws, doesn’t rule out China intervention

Police say 77 people arrested in Hong Kong for anti-mask law violations

Hong Kong students don surgical face masks in school to protest against mask ban

In case you missed our HK special report: The cost of Hong Kong protests: A society split, families divided

ANALYSIS: WILL THERE BE A PRICE FOR MAHATHIR’S DALLIANCE WITH OPPOSITION LEADERS?

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad made a headline-grabbing appearance over the weekend, standing on the same stage and joining hands with leaders of the opposition parties he defeated at the last elections. In an analysis by Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh, he argues that while the move may win over some ethnic hardliners - a group that the ruling coalition has been trying to court - it risks pushing the party’s base more firmly towards would-be successor Anwar Ibrahim.

Malay leaders embrace Mahathir, shutting out Anwar

See also: Malaysia PM Mahathir turns down invitation to form unity government with Umno and PAS

ST INTERVIEW WITH UKRAINE DIPLOMAT: BIDENS COULD STILL FACE CHARGES

The Straits Times Assistant Foreign Editor Arvind Jayaram sat down with Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Yehor Bozhok for an interview while the diplomat was visiting Singapore this week and asked him about Crimea and Ukraine’s position on the investigation that US President Donald Trump asked for. Mr Bozhok stressed that Ukraine does not interfere in the internal politics of other states but also did not rule out that the audit could result in a criminal case involving the Bidens.

Ukraine could still file charges against Bidens: Minister

SPECIAL REPORT: THAILAND’S ROYAL BARGE PROCESSION

Thailand is currently preparing for a rare spectacle: The royal barge procession. The procession on Oct 24 is the final event for the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was crowned in May. The procession, to take place on the Chao Phraya River that runs through Bangkok, involves 52 traditional barges rowed in a tight formation down a stretch of the river by some 2,200 oarsmen. The last such procession took place seven years ago. Thousands of Thais are expected to line the banks of the river to witness the event.

Get a preview of the royal barge procession in our photo gallery.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Nobel Prize in Physics: Scientists James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics for groundbreaking work in astronomy, the award-giving body said on Tuesday (Oct 8). "This year's Laureates have transformed our ideas about the cosmos," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on awarding the nine million Swedish crown (S$1.35 million) prize.

Turkey and Syria: Turkey said on Tuesday (Oct 8) that it had completed preparations for a military operation in north-east Syria after the United States began pulling back troops, opening the way for a Turkish attack on Kurdish-led forces long allied to Washington.

UN finances: The United Nations is running a deficit of US$230 million (S$317 million), Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday (Oct 7), and may run out of money by the end of October.

That’s it for today, thanks for reading and see you tomorrow.

- Jeremy