Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says no plans to use emergency powers for other laws

HONG KONG (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Oct 8) that her administration had no plans to use emergency powers for the introduction of other laws, and that the Chinese territory was equipped to handle the current situation on its own as the city braced for further demonstrations through the week.

Mrs Lam was speaking at a news conference after a long weekend of violent protests at which thousands of people defied colonial-era emergency powers imposed last Saturday that had banned the wearing of face masks.

The Chief Executive invoked the emergency powers last Friday for the first time in more than 50 years, in a dramatic move intended to quell escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city.

The ban on face masks during public assemblies took effect last Saturday, under the emergency laws that allow the authorities to "make any regulations whatsoever" in the public interest, Mrs Lam had said.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday before her weekly Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam vowed to stop violence and attacks on businesses, after days of demonstrations battered the city, paralysed its public transit system and led to a collapse in tourist numbers.

"This kind of violence has become limitless and lawless," Mrs Lam told reporters. The city government "will use its greatest determination to halt these violent acts", she said.

She said the government would offer support to industries affected by the protests, and called for developers and store owners to provide relief measures.

Stressing the impact to Hong Kong's economy, she said that visitor arrivals to the Asian financial hub had dropped 50 per cent year-on-year during the Oct 1-6 National Day holiday period, when the city is usually packed with tourists.

Some businesses, including those with ties to the mainland and others whose owners have spoken out against protest violence or in support of the government, were vandalised over the weekend.

As for her policy address on Oct 16, Mrs Lam said at Tuesday's media briefing that she is planning for some alternatives to deliver the address if she is unable to do so at the Legislative Council (LegCo).

There has been talk that Mrs Lam might not go to the LegCo building if large crowds of protesters gather outside the complex in Tamar on that day, broadcaster RTHK reported.

The LegCo is expected to resume on Oct 16, months after protesters stormed and damaged the building in July.