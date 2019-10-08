I thought I could survive without Google apps on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro but I was wrong

SINGAPORE - Upon being tasked to use the Huawei Mate 30 Pro as my only phone last weekend (Oct 5-6), I was quietly confident that I would not only survive but also come out of the no-Google Play experience unscathed.

The Mate 30 series phones are Huawei's first to lack access to Google Mobile Services, meaning that while it still runs on Android, Google apps like app store Google Play, Gmail, and Google Maps are not pre-installed and cannot be downloaded.

I'll be OK, I reasoned. Excessive dependence on smartphones is not a problem I have.

I don't even have an Instagram account. And who needs YouTube?

But I should have known that nothing good ever happens when people say they are quietly confident about something, because if you are quiet about your confidence then you are not very confident at all.

After just a single weekend, I was singing a different, more mournful tune.

The warning signs were present even before I got started on the experiment proper.

The initial plan was for me to use the Mate 30 Pro for three days from last Friday to Sunday, but I decided to start the test on Saturday because I didn't want my work to be "affected".

In truth though, I was irrationally fearful of the no-Google abyss.

But onwards to Saturday.

Once I actually got to use the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, I came to the same conclusion that many reviewers already have: it is a darn good phone.

It has a beautiful design and build, a powerful Kirin 990 processor behind its smooth-running user interface, and four rear cameras that combine for a top-notch photography experience.

I was particularly impressed by the phone's battery life. Doing my best to run it down from 9am on Saturday, I got to 10pm with about 20 per cent of battery left.

Unfortunately, there is a second part to that conclusion, which is that not having the Google Play Store is a real bummer.

This was true even for someone like me who thinks that because he uses very few apps he can get on just fine.

First, the bearable inconveniences. While it was irritating to do without mobile games such as Pokemon Go and Mobile Legends, there are serviceable options for gaming on the go on Huawei's app store AppGallery.

I scratched my itch with Rise of Kingdoms, which has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, and a mobile version of Capcom's classic Warriors of Fate arcade game called Knights of Valour.

Not having the Grab app was another inconvenience. But as I stuck to public transport when out during the weekend, it didn't seem like too much of a loss either.

However, losing WhatsApp took a real toll. I had to revert to using the antiquated mechanism known as SMS, returning to an era without Last Seen, blue ticks and group chats.

I felt like I was being a burden to those closest to me, who had to modify their smartphone communication patterns to fit around me.

One friend tried to reach me twice on WhatsApp and once on Telegram before he thought to try SMS.

He later said he thought I had eloped - the only reason he could think of for my WhatsApp disappearance.

This goes to show just how fundamental WhatsApp has become to our daily lives, with the assumption being that something significant had to happen to me for me to stop using it.

To be fair, Huawei is doing what it can to have like-for-like replacements in its app store for many apps.

There are, of varying quality and polish, alternatives to Gmail (e-mail clients), Spotify (music services), Google Maps, Amazon (through the Taobao app), and YouTube (video downloader apps).

But as I realised again and again over the weekend, when it comes to communication and social media apps, it doesn't matter one whit to have a like-for-like option - or even a marginally improved one.

There is no reason for me to use WeChat if everyone I know is using WhatsApp. There is no reason to use another e-mail client when I know most of my colleagues will be trying to reach me through Google Hangouts.

At the back of my mind during the two days with the Mate 30 Pro was the comforting knowledge that my exile was only temporary.

That was the same caveat I offered to people around me. It's only for two days, it'll be over soon, please bear with me.

Going back to my own device - noticeably slower and scruffier - on Monday was a relief for everyone concerned.

So much for surviving without Google apps. As I quickly discovered, it only takes one or two essential apps to really make one feel the pinch.

Asking consumers to fork out S$1,298 for a more permanent experience than I had may be a bridge too far, even for the brilliantly designed Mate 30 Pro.