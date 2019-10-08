Police say 77 people arrested in Hong Kong for anti-mask law violations

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong police said on Tuesday (Oct 8) that 77 people had been arrested for violating an anti-mask law enacted last Saturday under sweeping emergency powers invoked by the city's leader to try to quell often violent anti-government street protests.

The 77 people - 50 men and 27 women - were aged between 12 and 41, police said at a news conference.

Meanwhile, another 14 people have been charged with violating the anti-mask law, broadcaster TVB reported. The six men and eight women faced charges at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, two anti-government protesters, an 18-year-old male university student and an unemployed 38-year-old woman, were charged in court with illegally wearing a mask, making them the first to be charged under the new law.

Those charged for the violation face up to a year in jail.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam last Friday invoked a colonial-era emergency law to ban face masks during public assemblies, which she said would bring back “peace and order” to the city. The new law came into effect early last Saturday,

Over the weekend, protesters took to the streets with their faces covered, in defiance against the mask ban.

Radical protesters also trashed China-linked shops in the city as well as several metro stations.

Police said at the news conference on Tuesday that since last Friday, more than 200 shops and public facilities have been damaged in the unrest.

This story is developing.