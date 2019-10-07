The cost of Hong Kong protests: A society split, families divided

Hong Kong protests: A family divided, a mum in anguish

Jenny Kwan has barely spoken to her three sons since June. She supports the government, while her sons back the pro-democracy movement.

How government supporter became front-line protester

Just seven years ago, he was a government supporter. Now, he turns up at street battles with the police, week after week.

This is not the city I know, says MTR veteran

"All of us now wonder when clashes will suddenly happen around us," says MTR employee Mak Pui Tung.

Interactive: The march of Hong Kong's protest movement

18 weeks and counting - how peaceful rallies in Hong Kong turned into a movement of unprecedented scale.

Hong Kong picks up the pieces after angry weekend of protests over mask ban

The metro network was partially opened on Monday, but some malls remained shuttered.

Singapore and Hong Kong: How two small cities diverged in policy choices

From diversification of trade and the domestic economy to managing housing, policy choices in Singapore and Hong Kong have been markedly different, explaining their different outcomes today.

China President Xi Jinping unscathed by trade, Hong Kong crises

President Xi Jinping has emerged from an annual conclave of top and retired leaders politically stronger and unscathed by the trade and tech war with the United States and the deepening crisis in Hong Kong, two sources with ties to the Chinese leadership said.

It's time for HK's tycoons to stop saying: Let them eat pau

To what extent will those in power move on upending system they had gained from?

