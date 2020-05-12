Asian Insider, May 12: Mahathir-Mukhriz-Muhyiddin, Singapore reopens economy, the weak spot in Seoul’s battle against Covid-19

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: Defections in Kedah rattle Malaysian politics, Singapore opens few more outlets, Seoul grapples with new coronavirus cluster, China describes Phase 1 trade deal with US as beneficial, coronavirus halts production of world’s longest-running cartoon show, and more.

MAHATHIR SUFFERS BLOW AS DEFECTIONS TOPPLE HIS SON MUKHRIZ IN KEDAH

Former premier Mahathir Mohamad, who had to unceremoniously end his tenure as Prime Minister this year, seems to have suffered yet another blow to his aspirations to return to power after the coalition run by his son Mukhriz Mahathir in a key state saw two defections.

The two assemblymen in Kedah - Lunas representative Azman Nasrudin and his counterpart from Sidam, Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee - told a press conference today that they had lost confidence in their Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim, who is currently supporting Dr Mahathir.

With their defections, Kedah chief minister Mukhriz loses majority support in the 36-strong legislature. It is widely believed that the Islamic Parti Islam SeMalaysia will lead the new government in the state.

SINGAPORE TAKES FIRST FEW STEPS TO REOPEN ECONOMY

Singapore took the first few steps to reopen the economy allowing hair salons to resume partial operations together with cake and dessert shops, laundry services, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) halls as well as home-based food businesses.

These outlets have been shut for the past few weeks as part of strict measures to prevent Covid-19. But each of these places will have to follow safe management measures to prevent the likelihood of new Covid-19 clusters.

These measures took effect even as 884 new Covid-19 cases emerged in Singapore today, taking the total count to 24,671. Meanwhile, Singapore decided to suspend operations at Terminal 4 from May 16, following a suspension of services at Terminal 2 earlier this month.

SEOUL'S BATTLE AGAINST COVID-19 THROWS UP A WEAK SPOT

South Korea's strategy to urge people to come forward and get themselves tested, that allowed the country to contain coronavirus infections and President Moon Jae In to return to power, has hit an obstacle: homophobia.

The latest flare-up in Seoul's nightclubs frequented by gay customers is making it difficult for the government to trace those infected. Gay people have few legal protections and there is considerable discrimination, according to observers. Most of these people then prefer to remain anonymous and pay cash to avoid leaving a trace of their whereabouts.

This is causing a hindrance in the ability of officials to trace close to 5,500 people who visited the bars between April 24 and May 6.

CHINA SAYS PHASE 1 DEAL BENEFICIAL

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman has described the Phase 1 trade deal between China and the United States as beneficial for both countries, setting at rest speculation that Beijing could ask to renegotiate the deal.

The statement by China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian comes as the official Global Times publication reported that some government advisers were urging Beijing to invalidate the trade deal and negotiate one more favourable to China.

In another move, China announced a new list of 79 US products that were eligible for waivers from retaliatory tariffs imposed at the height of the bilateral trade war. The waivers due to begin next week will remain in place for a year.

CORONAVIRUS INTERRUPTS WORLD'S LONGEST-RUNNING CARTOON SHOW IN JAPAN

Millions of Japanese viewers will have to settle for reruns of the world's longest-running animated cartoons with coronavirus disrupting its production. The "Sazae-san" show, which airs for 30 minutes on Sunday evenings, has been running since 1969. Adapted from a comic strip, it deals with the life of a suburban housewife Sazae and her extended family.

IN OTHER NEWS

WUHAN CITY PLANS TO TEST 11 MILLION RESIDENTS: The Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, plans to conduct citywide nucleic acid testing over a period of 10 days, after the city of 11 million reported its first cluster of new infections over the weekend.

WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION ON TAIWAN: The World Health Organisation's director general has "no mandate" to invite Taiwan to take part in its assembly next week, the body's lawyer said, adding member states had "divergent views" on the self-ruled island's participation.

INDIGO WEIGHS BID FOR VIRGIN AUSTRALIA: The biggest shareholder of Indian budget carrier IndiGo is considering a bid for Virgin Australia Holdings, joining a score of suitors seeking to capitalise on Asia's first airline casualty from the coronavirus pandemic. Rahul Bhatia, who owns the Indigo holding through InterGlobe Enterprises, is evaluating data of the Australian airline founded by Richard Branson, a source said.

