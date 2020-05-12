Blow to Mahathir camp as defections topple his son Mukhriz in Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR – The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Kedah administration has fallen after two PKR assemblymen joined their former deputy president Azmin Ali in defecting from the coalition which lost federal power during the political crisis at the end of February.

Lunas representative Azman Nasrudin and his counterpart from Sidam, Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee, told a press conference on Tuesday (May 12) they have lost confidence in the party and have chosen to quit, meaning Kedah chief minister Mukhriz Mahathir no longer has the majority in the 36-strong legislature.

“We will give the utmost support to the current Prime Minister, which is Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin... and the leadership of Perikatan Nasional (PN),” Mr Azman said on behalf of the duo, known to be aligned with Senior Minister for the Economy Azmin.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin is currently locked in battle for control of the party with former premier Mahathir Mohamad and his son Mukhriz, whose bloc now numbers no more than 17 in the Kedah assembly.

Islamist party PAS, Mr Muhyiddin’s ally in his loose PN pact, is set to take control of the state with 15 assemblymen along with the support of two more from Umno.

It is uncertain how many of the six Bersatu representatives will also join the new PN administration in the state.