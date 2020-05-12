Homophobia poses obstacle to South Korea's coronavirus strategy, as nightclub cluster rises to 101

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - South Korea's capital city of Seoul announced on Tuesday (May 12) that its nightclub cluster of coronavirus cases had risen to 101, up from 86 the previous day.

The "come forward, get tested" strategy that has helped the country contain its Covid-19 outbreak has run into an obstacle: its longstanding homophobia.

In South Korea's latest outbreak linked to clubs, several of them frequented by gay customers, health officials are trying to track more than 5,500 people who visited the bars between April 24 and May 6. But more than half remain out of reach, while the infections tied to the bars continue to rise.

The spread poses the biggest threat yet to the Asian nation's success in curbing its epidemic through rapid and widespread testing. Instead of imposing strict restrictions on people's movement and business activity, South Korea has relied on its testing programme, which allowed officials to identify and isolate those infected before they can spread the pathogen to others.

The strategy relied on people's willingness to get tested and volunteer personal information, and for months, it has worked. From late April until the most recent outbreak, Seoul saw the number of new daily cases drop to one or two, and sometimes zero.

There are signs that infection linked to the clubs has already spread widely and so may be more challenging to stamp out. Of the 101 infected people confirmed so far, 64 live in Seoul, while others live in nearby cities like Gyeonggi and Incheon.

"South Korea's quarantine system is now facing a challenge after the group infection from the Itaewon clubs," public health policy director-general Yoon Tae-ho from the Health Ministry said at a briefing on Tuesday. The country tested 12,000 people Monday, up from a daily average of about 5,000, he said.

The latest flare-up has emerged among a crowd of people who may not want to be identified. Gay people have few legal protections in the country. According to a 2017 Gallup poll, 58 per cent of South Koreans are against same-sex marriage, including the President, who made his opposition a part of his campaign.

After the South Korean government revealed in its push alerts the names of the bars that a coronavirus-positive patient had visited, anti-gay comments accumulated on the Facebook page of Seoul-based King Club.

"There is a considerable level of discrimination and hostility against homosexuality," said Daekyeung University professor Kwak Hye-weon, co-author of a 2019 study on the effects of homophobia on the nation's health system.

"That makes potential victims of the infection more likely to stay in the dark, rather than voluntarily come forward for testing."

Prof Kwak also noted that club-goers might pay in cash in order to stay anonymous, making it hard to trace them through financial transactions.

"Sexual minorities in Korea are at risk of losing their family, friends, jobs, careers and life when they are outed," gay activist Heezy Yang wrote on Twitter. "When there is no stigmatising and hatred towards patients who are also victims of the virus, people will step forward, get tested and eventually be able to keep others safe."

The country's drive-through testing sites may help. In late February, when a cluster of cases broke out in Daegu city tied to a religious sect, health officials encouraged people worried about stigma to get tested that way, said epidemiologist Ki Moran from the National Cancer Centre.

"I think they should do the same this time to avoid the worst and help potential patients get tested out of public sight," she said.

Health officials have promised that they will not ask for or reveal too much personal information if people come forward. Victims "don't need to specify the club they visited", said the Health Ministry's Mr Yoon.

"Just tell us you were in the same district and want to be tested, for free...

"A day's hesitation would cost the entire community an entire month before returning to normal daily life," he added.