China's Wuhan plans city-wide testing for coronavirus over period of 10 days

BEIJING (REUTERS) - The Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, plans to conduct city-wide nucleic acid testing over a period of 10 days, according to an internal document seen by Reuters and two sources familiar with the situation.

Every district in the city has been told to submit a detailed testing plan by Tuesday (May 12) for their respective area, the document showed.

The Wuhan health authority could not be immediately reached for comment outside of business hours.

The city of 11 million people reported its first cluster of new infections over the weekend, after a months-long lockdown was lifted on April 8.

