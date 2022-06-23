Asian Insider: China’s new military rules | Credit crunch in Asia

A set of trial rules governing the "non-war" deployment of the Chinese military has come into effect, with analysts saying it is a warning to those who might threaten China's security and internal stability in a politically sensitive year. A lack of clarity over what the rules, signed off by Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, contain has fuelled concern among pundits that they provide a legal basis for expanded deployments of the People's Liberation Army overseas, including in an invasion of Taiwan, China correspondent Danson Cheong reports.

Tensions between China and the United States have risen further in recent days over the legal status of the Taiwan Strait. Assistant foreign editor Magdalene Fung explains the finer details of the dispute in our Debrief column. Listen to our Power Play podcast for more on the prickly issue of Taiwan, or check out the China Perspective podcast for the latest hot topics on the China-US relationship.

