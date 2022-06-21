ST Explains: US-China spat over legal status of Taiwan Strait

What's happening?

Tensions between China and the United States have risen further in recent days over the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese officials have been increasingly asserting that the Taiwan Strait is not international waters, while US officials have reportedly decided to reject that assertion, concerned that Beijing's stance could lead to more contestation in the region.

China is already locked in territorial disputes with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan over the South China Sea, which is home to key commercial shipping lanes and valuable oil and gas reserves, as well as rich fishing grounds.To protect its economic and security interests, the US has challenged China's claim and has accused it of bullying.

The Taiwan Strait is a waterway separating China from the main island of Taiwan, measuring 70 nautical miles at its narrowest point and 220 nautical miles at its widest.

At its widest, it is approximately the length of Taiwan from its northernmost to southernmost tips.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary, and the strait is of strategic importance as it is a vital sea line for trade and other maritime activities conducted by vessels from many key ports around the region.

What's the US stance?

The US and its allies assert that much of the Taiwan Strait constitutes international waters, and they have routinely sent their warships through the waterway as part of freedom of navigation exercises, angering China.

"The Taiwan Strait is an international waterway" where freedom of navigation and overflight "are guaranteed under international law", US State Department spokesman Ned Price told the media on June 19.

In a Bloomberg report on June 12 highlighting Washington's concern over Chinese officials' private warnings to their US counterparts to avoid sailing through the waterway, Pentagon spokesman Martin Meiners said: "The United States will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows, and that includes transiting through the Taiwan Strait."

What about China's stance?

"China enjoys sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait, while respecting the legitimate rights of other countries in the relevant maritime areas," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on June 13.

"There is no such thing as 'international waters' in Unclos. By claiming that the Taiwan Strait is international waters, some countries intend to create an excuse for its manipulation of the Taiwan issue and threaten China's sovereignty and security," he added.

Unclos refers to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, an international agreement that sets out a universal legal framework on the governance of the ocean and maritime activities.

Most UN member states - 164 out of 193 - have ratified Unclos, including China; but the US remains among the holdouts, although it recognises the convention as customary international law.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Joanna Ou has called Beijing's stance a "distortion of international law", and said it "revealed China's ambitions to annex Taiwan".