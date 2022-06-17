Power Play Podcast: The prickly issue of Taiwan

Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about the issue of Taiwan, a thorn in relations between the US and China. Those differences were on full display at the recent Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore.

01:45 Understanding the US' 'One China' policy

03:05 China's Anti-Secession law; why the US has a "strategic ambiguity" policy

07:15 Why is Taiwan so important to the US?

10:04 Concern at the Shangri la Dialogue over a Ukraine type conflict in East Asia; why Chinese leaders are thinking more deeply about choices before them

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Eden Soh and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Eden Soh

