Power Play Podcast: The prickly issue of Taiwan

Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about the issue of Taiwan, a thorn in relations between the US and China. Those differences were on full display at the recent Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore.