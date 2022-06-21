The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Podcast: The Mekong River's 'serpent' fire

ST Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee speaks to Dr San Sunthornthanakul, mayor of Phon Phisai municipality, and biologist from Chulalongkorn University Dr Jessada Denduangboripant.

She also interviewed Mr Thanavorakit Kounthawatphinyo, a Laotian filmmaker based in Bangkok, Mr Sompop Khamsawat, a civil servant who is convinced that Naga Fireballs are a hoax.

Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)

01:53 The annual Naga Fireball festival draws large crowd

05:20 The Naga is seen as a celestial guardian, a symbol of abundance and a patron of water

06:30 Dr Jessada dismisses the theory of chemical reaction giving rise to the fireballs

09:00 Mr Thanavorakit traces the fireballs to Laotian soldiers firing bullets into the sky

13:36 Mr Sompop petitioned the authorities for an investigation into the phenomenon

15:45 Dr San says the term “Naga Fireball” is a modern creation

17:38 The health of the Mekong River is failing

Produced by: Tan Jia Ning (jianing@sph.com.sg), Tan Hui Yee (tanhy@sph.com.sg), Magdalene Fung (magfung@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow The Unsolved Mysteries Of South-east Asia podcast series here every third Tuesday of the month till July:

Channel: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wu3W

Spotify: https://str.sg/wuJ9

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tan Hui Yee's articles: https://str.sg/wuNL

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!