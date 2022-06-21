The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Podcast: The Mekong River's 'serpent' fire

Statues of two Naga, the mythical serpent, line the Thai bank of the Mekong river in Nong Khai province. ST PHOTO: TAN HUI YEE
In this episode of The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia, ST Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee delves into the unexplained phenomenon of Naga fireballs rising above the Mekong River. PHOTO: THE NATION THAILAND
, and
Updated
Published
33 sec ago

Synopsis: In this special series, The Straits Times dives into some of the greatest unsolved mysteries in South-east Asia, and examines the underlying issues that they exposed.

In this episode, we investigate the source of the red and orange fireballs that emerge from the Mekong River once every year.

ST Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee speaks to Dr San Sunthornthanakul, mayor of Phon Phisai municipality, and biologist from Chulalongkorn University Dr Jessada Denduangboripant.

She also interviewed Mr Thanavorakit Kounthawatphinyo, a Laotian filmmaker based in Bangkok, Mr Sompop Khamsawat, a civil servant who is convinced that Naga Fireballs are a hoax.

Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)

01:53 The annual Naga Fireball festival draws large crowd

05:20 The Naga is seen as a celestial guardian, a symbol of abundance and a patron of water

06:30 Dr Jessada dismisses the theory of chemical reaction giving rise to the fireballs

09:00 Mr Thanavorakit traces the fireballs to Laotian soldiers firing bullets into the sky

13:36 Mr Sompop petitioned the authorities for an investigation into the phenomenon

15:45 Dr San says the term “Naga Fireball” is a modern creation

17:38 The health of the Mekong River is failing

Produced by: Tan Jia Ning (jianing@sph.com.sg), Tan Hui Yee (tanhy@sph.com.sg), Magdalene Fung (magfung@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow The Unsolved Mysteries Of South-east Asia podcast series here every third Tuesday of the month till July:

Channel: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wu3W

Spotify: https://str.sg/wuJ9

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tan Hui Yee's articles: https://str.sg/wuNL

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top